RCMP seizes cocaine, other drugs and prohibited weapon; man arrested

Bay St. George RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a parked vehicle on April 6 that resulted in the seizure of drugs and a weapon and the arrest of 28-year-old Austin Feltham.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, police checked on a vehicle that was parked on a commercial property on Carolina Avenue in Stephenville. The driver, Austin Feltham, was detained as part of an impaired driving investigation. Feltham was found in possession of cocaine and brass knuckles. He was arrested. A search of the vehicle was conducted. As part of this investigation, the following items were seized:

Nearly 30 grams of cocaine

Two tablets labeled as Xanax

More than 12 grams of an unknown substance that will be sent for a drug analysis

A prohibited weapon – brass knuckles

Other items consisted with possession for the purpose of trafficking



Feltham is due to appear in court at a later date and is charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The investigation is continuing with further charges possible.