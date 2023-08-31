RCMP seizes cash, contraband tobacco and firearms from Bunyan’s Cove man

Following a traffic stop and the execution of a search warrant by RCMP NL, 44-year-old Murley Tucker of Bunyan’s Cove, who was found in possession of more than $82,000 cash, more than 23 cases of contraband tobacco and three unsafely stored long guns, was arrested on August 29, 2023. He is charged with a number of offences.

As part of an on-going investigation, RCMP officers with both East and West District General Investigation Sections, with assistance from the RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West, conducted the traffic stop with a vehicle in Botwood. Officers located and seized a large amount of cash and contraband tobacco. Tucker was arrested.

In continuing the investigation, a warrant to search Tucker’s home and all buildings on his property was obtained. Officers located and seized three unsafely stored firearms, additional quantities of cash and contraband tobacco, and other items consistent with trafficking contraband tobacco.

Tucker was released from police custody and is set to appear in court on December 21, 2023. He is charged with the following offences:

Unsafe storage of a firearm – three counts – Criminal Code

Possession of proceeds of crime – two counts – Criminal Code

Possession of unstamped tobacco -two counts – Excise Act

Possession of contraband tobacco – Revenue Administration Act

The investigation is continuing.