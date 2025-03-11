RCMP seeks public’s assistance in locating vehicle stolen in Chapels Cove

Holyrood RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a vehicle stolen from Chapels Cove between Friday, March 7 and Sunday, March 9.

Over the weekend, the white, four door 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, NL license plate JMJ 544, was stolen from a residential property.

Anyone with any information about this crime, the identity of the person(s) responsible or the current location of the vehicle is asked to contact Holyrood RCMP at 709-229-3892. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.