RCMP seeking public assistance in locating stolen ATV

Harbour Grace RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in relation to an ATV that was stolen in Carbonear on Friday.

The ATV is a red and black 1999 Honda Foreman 450. It was last seen parked behind the Trinity Conception Square Mall on Columbus Drive in Carbonear around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 25.

Anyone with any information about this crime, the identity of the person(s) responsible or the current location of the vehicle is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014. To share information about this crime anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).