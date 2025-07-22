RCMP seeking public assistance in identifying individuals involved in break, enter and theft

Sheshatshiu RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in identifying three individuals captured on video surveillance during a break, enter and theft that occurred at the Sheshatshiu Innu School on Monday, July 14. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on July 14, 2025, police responded to a break and enter at the Sheshatshiu Innu School. Video surveillance captured three people dressed in hooded sweatshirts inside the school during the early morning hours. The group left the school with over two dozen tablets and a dart board.

Anyone having information on the identity of these individuals or information about the break, enter and theft is asked to contact Shetshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700.