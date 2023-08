Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado truck that was stolen from a residence on Majors Street in Roddickton sometime after 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The truck is grey and appears dark grey/green in colour, with NL license plate CC1 814.

Anyone with information about the theft or the current location of the truck is asked to please contact Roddickton RCMP at 709-457-2468. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.