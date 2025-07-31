RCMP seek public assistance to locate vehicle that failed to stop for police

Burin Peninsula RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that failed to stop for police officers Thursday morning.

At approximately 10:44 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle along Route 211. The vehicle failed to stop for police and fled at a high rate of speed towards Route 210. In the interest public and police safety, RCMP did not engage in a pursuit.

The vehicle is described as a grey Honda Civic, NL licence plate JPF 404.

Anyone with any information about the current location of the vehicle is asked to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP at 709-279-3001, your local police or dial 9-1-1. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),