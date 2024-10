The RCMP is searching for a missing 28-year-old in the Trinity Conception area.

Stephanie Noftall was last seen on September 30 at 4:00 a.m. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is five feet four inches tall.

Police have concerns for her safety and well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact 709-772-5433 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).