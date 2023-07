The Twillingate RCMP is searching for missing person Robert Beauline, and are concerned for his well-being.

The 74-year-old man was reported missing on Saturday, July. 1. Robert Beauline is described as a while male with grey hair and blue eyes, five feet, nine inches tall, and weighing about 200 pounds.

He was last seen driving a blue 2009 Chevy Impala in the Twillingdate area.

Anyone with information on Beauline’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Twillingate RCMP.