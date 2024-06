The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 34-year-old man, Damian Bolger.

Bolger was last seen at approximately 1:40 a.m. this morning on Service Road in Nain.

Bolger has brown hair and brown eyes. He is five feet six inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police are concerned for his safety and well-being. Please call 709-922-2862 immediately if you have any information on his location.