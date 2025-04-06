RCMP-RNC JFO West seizes cocaine, cash, and pills; four individuals arrested

RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West seized a quantity of cocaine, cash, and pills during a traffic stop in Corner Brook on Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle, 45-year-old Sandra Callahan of Corner Brook, showed signs of alcohol impairment and refused to comply with a breath demand provided as part of an impaired driving investigation. An occupant of the vehicle, 25-year-old Bobby Sheppard of Deer Lake, resisted arrest and was found in breach of a probation order.

Inside the vehicle, officers located and seized approximately 1.5 ounces of cocaine, a large quantity of various pills, a quantity of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, cash and other items consistent with possession for the purpose of drug trafficking.

Callahan and Sheppard are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Callahan is additionally charged with refusal of a breath demand. Sheppard is charged with resisting arrest and breach of probation.

Two other individuals were released from custody and are set to appear in court at a later date. The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.