RCMP-RNC JFO West searches home in Gillams and seizes drugs and weapons

The RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West searched a home in Gillams on Friday. Officers located a quantity of drugs and weapons. Two individuals, a man and a woman both 44 years of age, were arrested.

On Friday evening, officers with a search warrant entered a home on Pioneer Avenue in Gillams. The two individuals were arrested without incident inside the home.

Police located approximately 1.5 ounces of cocaine, a quantity of prescription pills, brass knuckles, a handgun that is believed to be an airsoft pistol and other items consistent with possession for the purpose of drug trafficking.

Both individuals are scheduled to attend court at a later date, each to face a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. The man is additionally facing a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The investigation is continuing with further charges possible.