RCMP-RNC JFO West conducts traffic stop and seizes cocaine, man arrested

Police seized a quantity of cocaine at a recent traffic stop in Corner Brook. One man was arrested.

As part of an ongoing investigation, on March 20, JFO West, with the assistance of RCMP NL’s General Investigation Section and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s Patrol Services, stopped the vehicle on Route 450, the South Shore Highway. The driver, a 45-year-old-man, was found in possession of approximately two ounces of cocaine. He was arrested and was released from custody with a future court date for a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

The investigation is continuing with further charges possible.