RCMP-RNC JFO West announce the province’s largest non-pharmaceutical fentanyl seizure; man from B.C. man charged

RCMP Federal Policing – Eastern Region, in collaboration with the RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West (JFO West), announced today that it has seized the province’s largest non-pharmaceutical (illicit) quantity of fentanyl earlier this week on the province’s west coast. As a result of Project Beamline, charges have been laid against 25-year-old Abishake Lohia, who recently moved to this province from British Columbia.

“RCMP Federal Policing and the RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West share the mutual goal of disrupting drug trafficking activities and organized crime,” said Superintendent Stefan Thoms, RCMP Criminal Operations Officer for Federal Policing – Eastern Region. “Our collaboration on Project Beamline has resulted in a significant fentanyl seizure that may have prevented deaths in our province. I commend all the RCMP and RNC officers who worked together in this investigation to rapidly remove dangerous fentanyl from our streets and apprehend the trafficker responsible.”

“This investigation is just one example of the success of inter-agency co-operation between the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police,” said RNC Chief Patrick Roche. “I specifically want to thank our officers in the Corner Brook region who work tirelessly every day to remove drugs from the streets of our communities. This seizure is a significant step in the ongoing efforts against organized crime and drug trafficking in this province.”

Based on drug trafficking intelligence, Project Beamline was initiated and targeted Lohia, who is affiliated with an organized crime group in British Columbia.

On June 18, 2024, as part of the ongoing investigation, police attempted a traffic stop with Lohia, who was driving his vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway near Pasadena. Lohia initially pulled over for police but then sped away at a high rate of speed. In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue his vehicle.

Later that day, a warrant to search the Steady Brook residence where Lohia was staying was obtained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Inside the residence, officers located the following items:

Three ounces of non-pharmaceutical fentanyl

Sixteen ounces of cocaine

Half an ounce of crystal methamphetamine

More than $22,000.00 cash

Stolen identification

Other items consistent with drug trafficking

On June 19, Lohia’s vehicle was located and seized, where it was parked at a commercial property in Deer Lake. Information led officers to a residence in Deer Lake. With assistance of both RCMP and RNC Police Dog Services, Lohia was arrested without further incident on the afternoon of June 19, after he left the residence.

Lohia is charged with the following criminal offences:

Trafficking fentanyl

Trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from police

Possession of property obtained by crime

The investigation is continuing.