RCMP responds to vehicle stuck in snowbank, driver arrested for impaired operation

Police arrested a man for impaired driving on Jan. 28, after he drove his vehicle into a snowbank in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Shortly before midnight on Sunday, police received a report indicating that a vehicle was stuck in a snowbank on a residential street. Officers determined that the vehicle had crossed into the opposite lane of travel and drove head on into a snow bank on the opposite side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle was located behind the wheel and showed signs of impairment. At the detachment, the man refused to provide breath samples. He was released and will appear in court on Feb. 29 to face a charge of refusing to comply with a breath demand. The driver’s vehicle was seized and license was suspended.