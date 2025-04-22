RCMP responds to vehicle crash; driver flees from police in another vehicle and is arrested

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the RCMP received a report of a crash near Hearts Desire. Information received indicated that the driver of the vehicle was departing the crash in another vehicle. Police observed the described vehicle in the oncoming lane, travelling at a high rate of speed head-on towards the marked police vehicle. The police vehicle swerved to avoid a collision as the suspect vehicle passed by.

Police turned the patrol vehicle around to attempt a traffic stop and observed the suspect vehicle pull into a residential driveway in Hearts Content.

Officers pulled into the driveway, blocking the possible exit and the suspect vehicle reversed into the marked police vehicle. The driver of this vehicle, a 23-year-old woman, showed signs of drug impairment. She was arrested for impaired operation, flight from police and dangerous operation.

The driver involved in the Hearts Desire crash, a 26-year-old man, was unlicensed and was operating a vehicle without insurance or registration.

The woman was transported to the detachment where a drug recognition evaluation was completed. Officers await the results of the testing to determine if charges of drug impaired driving are appropriate. She also remains under investigation for flight from police, dangerous operation and assault with a weapon. Charges are anticipated.

There were no injuries and the investigation is continuing.