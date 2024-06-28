RCMP responds to report of impaired driver, police officers injured during vehicle collision

An individual remains under investigation for impaired driving after fleeing from police on the morning of June 26. The vehicle crossed over into the oncoming lane of travel of two marked police vehicles, causing a collision which left two police officers with injuries.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m., on Wednesday, Burin Peninsula RCMP received a report of a suspected impaired driver who was last seen in Grand Bank. The vehicle was observed coming towards two marked police vehicles, both of which had emergency equipment activated. The suspect vehicle crossed over into the oncoming lane of travel of the police vehicles, forcing the lead police vehicle to take evasive action to avoid a head on collision. The second police vehicle collided with the first and departed the roadway. The suspect vehicle did not stop for police. The vehicle was located by a third responding police vehicle and failed to stop for that vehicle, driving in a dangerous manner. In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue.

The vehicle was located a short time later in Marystown and was stopped by police. The driver, who showed signs of drug impairment, was arrested and was transported to the detachment where a drug recognition evaluation was completed. Officers await the results of the testing to determine if charges of impaired driving are appropriate.

The driver was released from custody and is set to attend court at a later date to answer to charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Two officers received injuries requiring medical attention and were transported to the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre. Both are recovering at this time.