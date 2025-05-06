RCMP responds to outdoor party in Barachois Brook where suspected bear spray was deployed

Police are investigating the suspected deployment of bear spray at an outdoor graduation party that was held at Black Bank Beach in Barachois Brook over this past weekend. Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have been present at the party or who otherwise may have information.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police received the report. On Saturday evening and into Sunday morning, a number of teenagers were gathered at the beach as part of a graduation celebration. An individual, who was not part of the party and who has since been identified by police, attended the area and deployed a substance that is believed to have been bear spray.

Most of those in attendance had departed the scene prior to police arrival. Some teens received minor skin irritations.

As part of the investigation, police are looking to speak with anyone who attended the gathering, including possible victims or witnesses of the incident, or those who may otherwise have information about this incident. Please call 709-643-2118.