RCMP responds to fatal snowmobile crash

Port Saunders RCMP is investigating a fatal snowmobile incident that occurred over this past weekend. A 66-year-old man, who was traveling alone, was located deceased.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of a snowmobile crash in a remote area of the back country, near Eddies Cove West. Two snowmobilers came upon an overturned snowmobile and discovered the body of an unresponsive individual underneath the machine.

Only accessible by snowmobile, police attended the area with those who reported the incident. The man’s body was transported out of the wooded area and was further transported to Western Memorial Hospital in Corner Brook as part of the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.