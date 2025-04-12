RCMP reminds motorists of the requirements and importance of the Move Over Law

In light of recent events, police are reminding motorists of the requirements and importance of the Move Over Law.

Upon the approach of a stopped emergency vehicle that has emergency equipment activated, motorists are required by law to reduce their speed by 30 km/h below the posted speed limit and to change lanes if there’s an available lane, to safely pass by the emergency vehicle. If there is no available lane, motorists are required to stop and move into the opposing lane only when safe to do so.

This law was implemented as a means of safety for those who find themselves at risk while working on the side of the road, including police and other emergency responders, as well as for those who operate tow trucks.