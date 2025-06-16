RCMP reminding motorists to drive safely over summer months

Summer weather has arrived across Newfoundland and Labrador, and RCMP NL is reminding motorists to drive safely, drive sober and wear a seatbelt.

The reminder comes as RCMP Traffic Services reports both increased traffic volumes and increased speeds. Motorists need to travel with caution, within the posted speed limit and with a seat belt properly fastened. Over a short period of time on Thursday, June 12, 2025, RCMP Traffic Services East stopped nine motorists for speeding. Six of these were traveling at speeds more than 31 km/ h above the posted speed limit, including one driver traveling 152 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Police officers have also reported some close calls of being struck while conducting traffic stops, as other drivers to abide by the Move Over law. Motorists are required to reduce their speed by 30km/h below the posted speed limit and, if possible, change lanes to avoid the lane where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, or roadside workers are stopped with flashing lights.

Each summer, RCMP NL sees a spike in the amount of roadway fatalities: heavier traffic volumes and increased speeds on our roadways correlate to the increased number of deaths.

So far in 2025, RCMP NL has responded to four fatal incidents resulting in four deaths. Three of these have occurred since the beginning of June.

In 2024, RCMP NL responded to 29 fatal incidents resulting in 33 deaths. Twelve of these occurred between the months of June and September.

Drivers must abstain from the consumption of alcohol and drugs while driving and refrain from the use of handheld devices, such as cell phones. Those who drive while impaired or while distracted greatly increase the risk of a crash or collision and place themselves and all others who share the roadway at increased risks of serious injuries or death.

This summer, please do your part to keep our roadways safe; slow down, wear your seat belt, stay off your phone and don’t drive while impaired! Also, please do your part to keep our police officers safe by reducing your speed and moving over to the next available lane while they are out conducting traffic stops.

Roadway fatalities are tragic events that are, more often than not, completely avoidable or preventable. These incidents forever change the lives of those left behind who grieve the senseless loss of a loved one and those who are responsible are left with a lifetime of regret.

RCMP NL will continue to patrol roadways throughout the province over the summer focussed on road safety. If you observe a motorist traveling in a dangerous manner, or suspect they may be impaired, please immediately contact your local police to make a report or call 911.