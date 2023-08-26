RCMP provides update on Fogo Island Detachment

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador is pleased to confirm that it is committing to permanently staffing the police officer position at Fogo Island Detachment that will become vacant in mid September 2023 – the officer that will fill this position will reside on Fogo Island and be dedicated to providing service there.

Recruitment efforts to fill the vacancy are a priority. Until a replacement officer is secured, the position will be filled full-time by relief officers who will be based on Fogo Island, resulting in no change to police resources assigned to the Detachment.

RCMP NL appreciates the patience of community residents and commits to continue to fulfilling its mandate to protect public safety, enforce the law, and ensure the delivery of priority policing services in Newfoundland and Labrador.