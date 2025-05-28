RCMP promotes road safety with checks points and traffic tickets

On Monday, Clarenville RCMP stopped three separate motorists for speeding violations on the Trans-Canada Highway between Goobies and Sunnyside. The motorists were traveling at speeds of 140 km/h, 137 km/h and 126 km/h. Each driver was ticketed.

Additionally, police set up a check point on Memorial Avenue in Clarenville and checked approximately 50 vehicles, promoting the importance of wearing seat belts and driving sober. Three motorists were found in violation of the Highway Traffic Act; one having no registration, one having no insurance and one possessing an expired driver’s licence. Tickets were issued.