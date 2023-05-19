RCMP plans heavy traffic enforcement presence over the May long weekend

The RCMP will be out in full force on the long May weekend.

Checkpoints will be set up at numerous locations throughout the province. In addition, RCMP Traffic Services will team up with RNC Traffic Services in areas along the Avalon Peninsula and West Coast. Officers will be equipped with roadside screening devices for alcohol, roadside drug screening equipment for cannabis and the use of standardized field sobriety testing to detect alcohol and drug impairment. In addition to the enforcement of impaired drivers, officers will target those who are driving while distracted, at high speeds, and without seatbelts, as well as other traffic violations.

Impaired and dangerous driving causes deaths and catastrophic injuries every year in Newfoundland and Labrador, which are entirely preventable. This week is also Canada Road Safety Week, with the theme Take the Wheel.