RCMP NL is hosting a recruiting event on Friday at RCMP Headquarters in St John’s, for prospective recruits.

Units being showcased will include the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, Tactical Support Group, Explosive Disposal Unit, Underwater Recovery Team, Major Crime Unit, Federal Serious Organized Crime Unit and Traffic Services. Officers from Bay Roberts RCMP will be on site to speak about General Duty Policing in Newfoundland and Labrador.