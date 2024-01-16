RCMP makes an arrest in relation to stolen trailer

A 36-year-old Marystown man has been arrested and charged by Burin Peninsula RCMP in relation to the theft of a trailer in Little Barasway that occurred in late December 2023. On Dec. 23, police received a report that a Mallard Lite Travel Trailer had been stolen from a residential property; the theft was believed to have occurred sometime between December 21-23, 2023. The investigation, aided by tips from the public, resulted in the arrest of the 36-year-old Marystown man, who will face the following charges:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Mischief

The trailer was destroyed by fire. The investigation into the fire is continuing. Anyone with any knowledge or information related to this crime is asked to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP at 709-279-3001.