RCMP looking for public’s assistance after break, enter and theft at arena

Roddickton RCMP is investigating a recent break, enter and theft at the Roddickton-Bide Arm Arena, and are asking anyone with information to contact the detachment.

Officers responded to a report of an overnight break and enter at the Roddickton-Bide Arm Arena on July 24. Among the items stolen from the arena are a Nintendo Wii video game console, frozen food items, paint and craft supplies and children’s party favour bags.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Roddickton RCMP at 709-457-2468.