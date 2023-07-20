RCMP issue emergency alert about reported armed man in Carbonear

Harbour Grace RCMP are searching for a man reported to be carrying a firearm in Carbonear. Additional police resources have been deployed to the area with a safety perimeter in place. Residents asked to stay inside at this time. The man, who is believed to be wearing a maroon shirt and black shorts, may be in a silver four door Honda Civic. The public is asked to stay away from the area of Valley Road in Carbonear, near the College of the North Atlantic and the Carbonear pool. Avoid the area and stay inside with doors locked.
There will be updates as they become available. NTV’s Ben Cleary will be live in NTV Newsday with the latest information.
You Might also like
-
Burin Peninsula RCMP looking to locate and arrest man wanted on criminal chargesBy Web Team — 18 hours ago
Burin Peninsula RCMP is looking to locate and arrest 36-year-old Anthony (Tony) Farrell of Marystown, who is wanted in relation to a number of criminal charges.
Farrell is currently charged with:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure to stop for police – two counts
- Possession of stolen property
- Resisting arrest
- Breach of probation
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police are asking anyone who has information about the current whereabouts of Anthony (Tony) Farrell, to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP at 709-279-3001.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nlcrimestoppers.com. You can also use the P3Tips app.Post Views: 295
-
Police make two firearms arrests in downtown St. John’s during weekendBy David Salter — 22 hours ago
Police have made an arrest in relation to a weapons offence in the downtown area of St. John’s this weekend.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, the RNC responded to the area of Livingstone Street in St. John’s. Responding officers were informed that suspicious activity was ongoing inside a tent, which had been erected on public space in the area. On arrival, patrol officers located the tent and proceeded to investigate in connection with the report.
As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. The accused was released from custody to appear in Provincial Court on a later date. The investigation remains active.
Police were also called to a residence on Livingstone Street on Saturday for another firearms complaint.
Responding officers observed firearms and prohibited weapons inside the home. Investigators obtained judicial authorization to conduct a search of the property.
As a result of that investigation, 35-year-old Adam Young from St. John’s was arrested and charged with multiple firearm and weapon-related offences, including; careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and possession of a weapon obtained by committing an offence. The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in relation to the charges.
The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHerePost Views: 292
-
Teenagers charged with assault, sexual assault after altercation at field party in TorbayBy Ben Cleary — 22 hours ago
Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and assault causing bodily harm, and an 18-year-old man has been charged with forcible confinement, assault, and more, in connection to an altercation at a field party in Torbay in late May.
On Wednesday, May 31, at 12:18 a.m., the RNC received a report that an altercation had just occurred at a field party in the area of the Torbay Bypass Road. A 17-year-old boy received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
An 18-year-old male has been charged with:
- Forcible Confinement
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Mischief with Property Damage
A 17-year-old male has been charged with:
- Forcible Confinement
- Sexual Assault
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Mischief with Property Damage
A 17-year-old male has been charged with:
- Forcible Confinement
- Sexual Assault
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Mischief with Property Damage
All accused individuals have been released to appear in Provincial Court on a later date.Post Views: 689