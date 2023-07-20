Breaking News FEATURED Justice

RCMP issue emergency alert about reported armed man in Carbonear

By Jodi Cooke
Published on July 20, 2023 at 9:33 am

Harbour Grace RCMP are searching for a man reported to be carrying a firearm in Carbonear. Additional police resources have been deployed to the area with a safety perimeter in place. Residents asked to stay inside at this time.  The man, who is believed to be wearing a maroon shirt and black shorts, may be in a silver four door Honda Civic. The public is asked to stay away from the area of Valley Road in Carbonear, near the College of the North Atlantic and the Carbonear pool. Avoid the area and stay inside with doors locked.

There will be updates as they become available. NTV’s Ben Cleary will be live in NTV Newsday with the latest information.

