Nain RCMP is looking to arrest 38-year-old Janice Ikkusek who is wanted in relation to a Criminal Code charge of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about her current location is asked to contact Nain RCMP at 709-922-2862. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. #SayltHere