RCMP investigating after utility trailer stolen in Lourdes

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on August 2, 2023 at 12:31 pm
Bay St. George RCMP is investigating the theft of a trailer in the community of Lourdes that occurred sometime between July 22 and 29.

The four foot by eight foot utility trailer has a Newfoundland and Labrador license plate TJE932.

Anyone with information about this theft or the current whereabouts of the stolen trailer is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP or crime stoppers.

