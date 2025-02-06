RCMP investigating theft of snowmobile in Bishops Falls

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is investigating the theft of a snowmobile from a residential property in Bishops Falls that occurred sometime between December 25, 2024 – January 28, 2025.

The snowmobile, a red/burgundy 2023 Polaris Indy 550 LXT NorthStar Edition, was stolen while parked on a residential property on Furey’s Lane in Bishops Falls. Anyone having information about the current location of the snowmobile, the person(s) responsible for the theft or information about this crime is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP.

The investigation is continuing.