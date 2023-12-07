RCMP investigating theft of sea-doo in Codroy Valley

Police are investigating the theft of a Sea-Doo that was stolen from a residential property in Codroy Valley sometime between December 2-6. The Sea-Doo, a 2017 orange BRP, was parked on a trailer when it was taken from the property, which is located in the area of Cooper’s Brook (east side of Mcdougalls). The trailer is described as Karavan MOVE. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information about this crime or the current location of the stolen property is asked to contact Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP at 709-695-2149 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #1-800-222-8477.