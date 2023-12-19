RCMP investigating theft of ATV in Sibleys Cove

Harbour Grace RCMP is investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from a residential property in Sibleys Cove. The theft occurred sometime overnight between the evening of Dec. 15 and the morning of Dec. 16. The ATV, a green Yamaha Kodiak 700, was stolen from inside a detached garage located on the Sparkes Road property.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone having information about this crime or the current location of the quad is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014.