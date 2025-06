Ferryland RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in identifying an individual following a theft that occurred at the Foodland in Bay Bulls on May 22.

At approximately 6:10 – 6:20 p.m. on May 22, the individual entered the Foodland on the Southern Shore Highway in Bay Bulls. He left the store without paying for merchandise — including meat and groceries — valued around $500. He is believed to have left the scene in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The investigation is continuing.