RCMP investigating suspicious sudden death in Colliers

Police have launched an investigation into a suspicious death of a woman in Colliers that occurred at a residence last night. The investigation is being led by the RCMP NL Major Crime Unit, with support from Forensic Identification Services and Holyrood Detachment.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.

Residents of Colliers can expect to see an increased police presence in the community over the next number of days. At this time, no general threat to public safety has been identified.