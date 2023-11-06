RCMP investigating suspected residential arson in South Branch

The RCMP is investigating a suspected arson that occurred Sunday, at an unoccupied residence in South Branch. The house, located on Old Station Road, had not been lived in for a number of years and was completely destroyed by fire. The investigation is continuing. Anyone having information on the fire or suspicious activities in the area around the time of the fire is asked to contact Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP at 709-695-2149
