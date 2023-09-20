RCMP investigating suspected arson after burned-out excavator found in Seal Cove

Harbour Breton RCMP is investigating a report of arson that happened last month at the town dump in Seal Cove.

Police received a call on the afternoon of Aug. 26, reporting a burned-out excavator, which had been parked at the town dump in Seal Cove.

Sometime between the night of Aug. 24 and the morning of Aug. 26, a fire was started in the excavator, causing extensive damage to the equipment.

After pursuing multiple investigative avenues, Harbour Breton RCMP is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information about this crime or surveillance video of the area that may help police is asked to contact Harbour Breton RCMP at (709) 885-2320.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. #SayItHere