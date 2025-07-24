RCMP investigating sudden death of kayaker off the coast near Dunfield

Bonavista RCMP is investigating a kayaking incident on the water off the coast of Dunfield, that resulted in the tragic death of an 89-year-old man on Wednesday morning.

Bonavista RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive kayaker in distress off the coast of Dunfield on July 23, just before 11:30 a.m. He was paddling with a group when he experienced an unexpected medical event. With the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard and a local boat tour company, RCMP officers were able to transport the man to shore, where he was pronounced deceased by emergency medical services personnel.

The 89-year-old man was a tourist visiting the province from the United States. The U.S. Consulate General and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have been engaged.

The investigation is continuing.