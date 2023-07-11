RCMP investigating stolen ATV in Salmon Cove

Harbour Grace RCMP is investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle that was stolen from a residential property on Betty’s Drive in Salmon Cove sometime between the hours of 11:30 p.m. on July 7, and 8:30 a.m. on July 8, 2023.
The ATV, a green 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 quad, was stolen while parked on the property. Anyone having information about the theft or the current location of the ATV is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.