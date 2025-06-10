RCMP investigating more brush fires in Adam’s Cove area

Harbour Grace RCMP are investigating recent brush fires in the area of Adam’s Cove and is seeking assistance from the public.

The most recent fire, which was not reported to police, occurred on Friday, June 6. The fire was extinguished without significant damage.

Back on May 7, the community of Adam’s Cove experienced a state of emergency during a brush firewas out of control and caused devastation with the destruction of multiple properties. Harbour Grace RCMP responded to brush fires in Adam’s Cove both before and after this incident.

There is currently no evidence to suggest that any of these fires were intentionally set, however, the source of each incident remains under investigation.

Anyone having information is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.

RCMP NL reminds the public of the dangers associated with setting fires during this time of the year, including brush fires and having open fires, such as fire pits. In dry conditions, fires can quickly spread and easily become out of control.