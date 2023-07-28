RCMP investigating home invasion in North West River

Sheshatshiu RCMP is investigating a home invasion that occurred at a residence in North West River on July 21. At approximately 10:45 p.m. that night, police received the report of a home invasion on Sunday Hill Road. Two masked men forced their way into the home. While inside, one man sprayed multiple occupants with bear spray. The suspects left the residence without taking anything.
Evidence gathered leads police to believe that this was a targeted incident with no current risk to public safety. The investigation is continuing. Sheshatshiu RCMP is looking for assistance from the public in identifying the two suspects involved. Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700.