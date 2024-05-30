RCMP investigating fatal moose vehicle collision in Terra Nova National Park

A Peterview man in his forties is dead after the vehicle he was operating collided with a moose on the Trans Canada Highway in Terra Nova National Park last night.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the report of a collision in the park. The lone occupant of the vehicle was taken to G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville, where he was pronounced deceased. Evidence at the scene determined that the vehicle had collided with a moose before leaving the highway.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The investigation is continuing.