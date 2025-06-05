RCMP investigating fatal crash in Marystown

Burin Peninsula RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on June 4 at the intersection of Route 210 and Route 220. A 68-year-old man who was operating a motorcycle is deceased.

On Monday around 4:15 p.m. police officers received the report of the collision involving a motorcycle and a SUV. A motorcycle driver travelling north on Route 210 collided with an SUV turning left from Route 220.

Both drivers were transported to Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre (BPHCC). The man who was operating the motorcycle died in hospital. The driver of the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.