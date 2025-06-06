RCMP investigating fatal collision on Trans-Labrador Highway

A 46-year-old man is deceased after a fatal collision that occurred on the Trans-Labrador Highway on June 5. Cartwright RCMP are investigating.

On Thursday evening around 6:15 p.m., police received a report of collision involving an SUV and a commercial truck on the Trans-Labrador Highway between Happy Valley-Goose Bay and the Highway 516 junction. Police officers from Cartwright and Mary’s Harbour responded, and emergency medical services (EMS) from Happy Valley-Goose Bay and the Happy Valley-Goose Bay Fire Department also attended the scene.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene. The driver of the commercial truck sustained minor injuries.

A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have been engaged. The investigation is ongoing.