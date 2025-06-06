RCMP investigating fatal collision on Trans-Canada Highway between Gander and Benton

The RCMP in Gander are investigating a collision resulting in the death of a 34-year-old man on the Trans-Canada Highway between Gander and Benton yesterday morning.

The RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A vehicle travelling westbound collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer. The lone occupant of the car was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has also been engaged.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.