RCMP investigating break, enter and theft in Stephenville 

The RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred at Hartery’s Family Restaurant in Stephenville early on July 6.

On July 6, at 2:30 a.m., the suspect broke a side window at Hartey’s Family Restaurant on Main Street to gain access to the building. He entered and stole a bottle of liquor before exiting through the rear door.

The suspect is described as male, in his 20s or 30s, with an athletic build and no visible tattoos. He was wearing shorts and had a dark coloured shirt tied around his head to cover his face.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police.