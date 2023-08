The RCMP is investigating the theft of an ATV in Victoria.

The ATV was stolen from a residential property on Penny’s Hill in the community sometime between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

It is a red 2008 Honda TRX500FM8 quad.

Anyone with any information about the theft or the current location of the ATV is asked to contact the Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).