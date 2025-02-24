RCMP investigating armed robbery at McNally’s Billiards

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the evening of Feb. 21 at McNally’s Billiards on Burnwood Drive.

Just before midnight on Friday, two people wearing facial coverings entered McNally’s Bar; one carrying a shotgun. Patrons in the bar were directed to look away while the suspects took money from the cash register and alcohol from the bar. The culprits then left the building. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Both suspects were wearing dark clothing. The investigation is continuing.