RCMP investigating aircraft safety incident at Deer Lake airport

The RCMP are investigating a report concerning aircraft safety received last month, Deer Lake RCMP is asking parents to speak with children about the use of lasers.

Police received a report from the Flight Service Station at Deer Lake Regional Airport indicating that a laser was intentionally pointed at the front of an aircraft upon its descent.

The laser, which was blue in colour, was held in place for 10-15 seconds and caused temporary visual interference to the pilot.

The RCMP says the laser came from Deer Lake Municipal RV and Campground. It is believed that children at the campground may be responsible for this incident. Police attended the campground and spoke to a number of individuals about the incident.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.

Those responsible for such actions can be charged criminally, as well as charged under the Aeronautics Act.