News

RCMP investigates vehicle crash, driver found in possession of opioids and cash

Posted: April 2, 2025 1:50 pm
By Web Team

SHARE


Forty-four-year-old Darryl Dyson was arrested by police on March 28 for possession of opioids after crashing a vehicle in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday, police on patrol came upon a single-vehicle crash on Cabot Crescent. Dyson, who was operating a vehicle while suspended, was found in possession of a quantity of suspected morphine pills and nearly $3,000 cash.

He is charged with the following criminal offences:

  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Failure to comply with a release order
  • Operating a vehicle with a suspended licence
  •  

The investigation is continuing with other charges possible.  Dyson’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 15.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top