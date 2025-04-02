RCMP investigates vehicle crash, driver found in possession of opioids and cash

Forty-four-year-old Darryl Dyson was arrested by police on March 28 for possession of opioids after crashing a vehicle in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday, police on patrol came upon a single-vehicle crash on Cabot Crescent. Dyson, who was operating a vehicle while suspended, was found in possession of a quantity of suspected morphine pills and nearly $3,000 cash.

He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession of a controlled substance

Failure to comply with a release order

Operating a vehicle with a suspended licence



The investigation is continuing with other charges possible. Dyson’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 15.